Amid an important nationwide vaccine rollout to effectively combat the coronavirus and help the country get through this pandemic, Tucker Carlson told his viewers Thursday night they should be questioning the vaccines. He continued on Friday and again told viewers they “should be nervous.”

There has been a widespread, bipartisan push to get the country vaccinated, especially with concerns of the rollout being publicly and prominently undermined, with Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers getting the vaccine publicly on Friday.

Carlson told viewers again Friday, “It’s not superstition. There are rational reasons to be skeptical and ask questions. There has never been a successful vaccine for any variety of the coronavirus. The last one that scientists developed for SARS proved too dangerous to bring to market. Nor has any vaccine ever been developed as quickly as this one.”

“The authorities assure us that the new vaccine is completely safe. We want to believe that badly. On the other hand, it’s not crazy to wonder,” he continued.

One example he brought was news of a nurse in Chattanooga passing out after getting her shot. Per one local news report, doctors said that was not related to the vaccine ingredients and the nurse herself said that “she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain, so this wasn’t a surprise to her that it happened.”

“You are not a conspiracy nut for wanting answers,” Carlson said.

He went on to say people should be concerned about “the people in charge of the vaccine,” saying they have a “basic moral rottenness” and that “the worst in our already unimpressive professional class are now in charge of the coronavirus vaccine, and that should make you nervous.”

