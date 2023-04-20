Tucker Carlson Didn’t Deliver an Apology for Dominion Lies on Fox News, So The Daily Show Made One For Him

It’s possible Tucker Carlson will never say he’s sorry for his involvement with the lies that caused Fox News to get sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems. As such, The Daily Show took it upon themselves to craft the public apology he won’t make on his own.

Ever since Fox News settled with Dominion for $787.5 million, the network has barely done anything to acknowledge they were being sued for smearing the company as they amplified Donald Trump’s false 2020 election claims. Instead, Carlson used his latest show to harp about other news outlets committing libel, all while conveniently ignoring the price Fox News just paid to stop the Dominion suit from going to trial.

On Wednesday, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper noted that the settlement spares Fox from a high-profile six-week trial, and the network’s hosts won’t be legally compelled to give on-air apologies.

“Look, I’m happy for Dominion, but Dominion was not the only injured party here,” Klepper said. “What about, y’know, our faith in democracy? There are people who will not trust elections for the rest of their lives — and I have to talk to these people! I’m going to be arguing with them at Trump rallies every four years for the rest of my life!”

As Klepper declared “we deserve” to hear Fox’s hosts apologize, he announced that “if the settlement won’t give it to you, then I shall!” He then ran a montage of Carlson clips edited to form a far more contrite message than the Fox host had to offer himself.

There is much fallout this evening, and there will be for months. We’re admitting that we lied to you, for saying the wrong things about the 2020 election. Now why is that? Well, the truth is Donald Trump lost the election, and no, we didn’t tell you because we don’t care what you think. Now we have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. We were wrong, we were completely irresponsible, and we’re sorry America. I’m sorry for repeating something that was untrue.

Had the Dominion lawsuit gone ahead as planned, Carlson was among the network hosts that were going to be put on the witness stand. There, he would’ve likely faced questions about his awareness that Team Trump’s election claims were false, but he wanted a Fox reporter to get fired while the network was punishing fact checks on claims that they knew to be bogus.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

