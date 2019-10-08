Tucker Carlson tonight, in speaking with Congressman Devin Nunes, said Twitter may have hurt the U.S. more than any other company.

Nunes first spoke with Carlson about impeachment before the Fox host brought up Nunes’ Twitter lawsuit, which, you will recall, names accounts like “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.” (The lawsuit ended up Streisand Effect-ing the cow account into Twitter infamy and ending up with more followers than Nunes himself.)

Nunes said tonight, in criticizing Twitter, “They were allowing anonymous accounts, hundreds of them, to slander and defame me on a daily basis, almost a minute-by-minute basis.” He brought up how a judge said the case can move forward.

“Twitter is a public company. Do their board members really know what Twitter’s been up to?” Nunes asked.

Carlson responded by saying this:

“It’s hard to think of a company that’s hurt this country more than Twitter. Maybe there are some. I can’t think of one. If you look at the hate and the division and the cruelty that’s now common — it wasn’t common ten years ago. Twitter’s a huge part of that.”

Some people, well, took issue with that analysis:

I can think of one. https://t.co/V8Jzshmoqc — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) October 9, 2019

Blaming the messenger? It’s not Twitter, it’s the people who use Twitter. Everyone — and esp our leaders — should use Twitter & social media to encourage collaboration, unity and humility, adhering to laws, helping others…❤️ https://t.co/tw6u07eOOM — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) October 9, 2019

You can watch above, via Fox News.

