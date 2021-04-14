Perhaps in an effort to distract from the controversy swirling around his public embrace of a white supremacist conspiracy theory, Fox News host Tucker Carlson waded into fresh territory for cable news scandal on Tuesday night: vaccine skepticism.

In an opening monologue, Carlson touted the development of the vaccine as a historic achievement that Americans should be proud of. But he had questions, in light of U.S. agencies putting a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was linked to rare and severe blood clots in six women in the U.S.

One of his questions (emphasis added):

At some point, no one’s asking this, but everyone should be, what is this about? If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one.

Carlson’s reasoning is as brainless as that of his colleague Tomi Lahren — who announced her jihad against the vaccines the night before. He doesn’t like restrictions, and doesn’t like that overly-cautious public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci are not advising the immediate end of restrictions for the vaccinated.

That vaccines don’t work is the only explanation Carlson can think of for this caution.

His conclusion that the vaccine “doesn’t work” is wrong. I’m not saying that because I am part of the mysterious cabal of powerful people seeking to dupe Tucker Carlson viewers into jabbing themselves with mind-control juice. We have real world studies that demonstrate the vaccines work. Israel demonstrates that the vaccines work.

To answer Carlson’s specific question, we also know why public health experts are being cautious. It’s because they’re cautious public health experts. It’s also because not enough of the U.S. population has been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Israel has inoculated more than half its population, and restrictions are vanishing as cases and deaths continue to plummet.

There is nothing wrong with scrutinizing vaccines, and their effects. That is of urgent importance. The pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a controversial decision that will almost certainly encourage vaccine hesitancy, is a sign that these new vaccines are being closely watched.

Carlson is not just scrutinizing vaccines. He is weaving an insane conspiracy theory that they (the nameless enemy) are lying to you (the petrified viewer) about their effectiveness.

We know this is a troll. We know Tucker Carlson doesn’t actually believe what he’s saying. He knows vaccines work, because that information is publicly available. Tucker Carlson has a computer, we presume, and knows how to use it. He has a gaggle of researchers that work on his prime time show. He also isn’t an idiot.

What’s the other potential explanation? That he is willfully misleading his audience. That’s a nice way of saying he’s lying. It’s a shame he’s lying about vaccines, which will save lives during a pandemic.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.