Tucker Carlson Lashes Out at Biden and the Media After Buffalo Mass Shooting: ‘No Behavior Worse Than This’

Tucker Carlson dedicated Monday’s monologue to liberals’ reaction to the mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend.

On Saturday, police say an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 10 people at grocery in Buffalo. All the victims were Black and authorities say the shooter targeted the store because it was located in a predominantly Black neighborhood. A racist online screed attributed to the shooter mentions the “great replacement,” which is a conspiracy that White people in America are being “replaced” by non-Whites – particularly through immigration – in order to dilute Whites’ political power.

Carlson has espoused the theory on his show multiple times. It is unclear if the suspect in the shooting watched his show.

“The document is not recognizably left-wing or right-wing,” said the Fox News host, who noted the suspect has spent time in a mental institution after threatening to kill classmates. “It’s not really political at all. The document is crazy. It’s the product of a diseased and [dis]organized mind.”

Carlson noted the screed speaks unfavorably of Fox News, though he did not mention “replacement” theory at all during the segment, nor did he address the specific criticism that’s been leveled at him since the shooting. Instead, he ripped President Joe Biden and the media for their reactions.

“Within minutes of Saturday’s shooting, before all bodies of those 10 murdered Americans had even been identified by their loved ones, professional Democrats had begun a coordinated campaign to blame those murders on their political opponents,” the host stated. “‘They did it!’ they said immediately. ‘Peyton Gendron was the heir to Donald Trump,’ they told us. Trumpism committed mass murder in Buffalo.’ And for that reason, it followed logically, we must suspend the First Amendment. That’s hardly an exaggeration of what they’re saying.”

He played a montage of media talking heads falsely claiming hate speech isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

“So, because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud,” Carlson responded. “That’s what they are telling you. That’s what they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time, but Saturday’s massacre gives them a pretext, a justification.”

Carlson cited a Politico report about Biden stating, “He also has taken to telling aides that he no longer recognizes the GOP, which he now views as an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.” The host then predicted that upon visiting Buffalo tomorrow, Biden will “use racial wounds in order to make his point.”

He added, “There is no behavior worse than this. All race politics is bad, no matter what flavor those politics happens to be.”

Watch above via Fox News.

