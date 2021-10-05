Tucker Carlson Continues Pushing Great Replacement Theory: Democrats Want to ‘Change the Population’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson continued to push replacement theory on Fox News Tuesday night.

Replacement theory is a conspiracy held by white nationalists that foreigners are being brought into the country to dilute or “replace” the white population.

Carlson has repeatedly talked up this idea, and he recently straight-up said President Joe Biden is pushing “great replacement” policy.

He played comments from Biden in 2015 talking about immigration making America a more diverse country, and said, “his policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy of Americans with more obedient people from far away countries. They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it’s happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria.”

Carlson continued Tuesday night, telling viewers “the entire purpose of the Democratic party’s immigration policy is to change the population of the United States” to ensure they win elections.

He called that “electorate packing.”

The evidence Carlson provided that this is real was a Jennifer Rubin column.

In a recent Washington Post column, Rubin argued that Democrats should not give up on Texas.

Democratic hopes that demography would deliver Texas have not been wrong, but perhaps just premature. The 2020 congressional races suggested that while the fight for Hispanic votes remains competitive, the sprawling suburbs around major Texas cities are increasingly moderate.

Carlson claimed that proves replacement theory is real.

“In other words, crows Jen Rubin, the great replacement plan is working!” he said. “It’s helping the Democratic party. That’s the whole point!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com