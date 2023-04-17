Tucker Carlson Laughs at All the Twitter Employees Elon Musk Laid Off

Tucker Carlson laughed maniacally during an interview with Elon Musk when discussing the thousands of employees the Twitter CEO has laid off.

Musk, who became CEO after acquiring the company in October, has let go of about 5,500 employees from the San Francisco-based company

“What percentage of your staff did you fire at Twitter?” Carlson asked. “One of the great business stories of the year?”

“I think we’re about 20% of the original size,” Musk replied,

“So 80% left?” Carlson said.

“Yes,” Musk replied, stating that “a lot of people voluntarily” left.

“Eighty percent?” Carlson said. “That’s a lot.”

“Yes, I mean, if you’re not trying to run some sort of glorified activist organization with–and you don’t care that much about censorship, then you can really let go of a lot of people, it turns out,” Musk said.

Carlson responded by cackling.

“I had dinner with somebody who runs a big company recently,” the Fox News host stated. “He said, ‘I’m really inspired by Elon.’ And I said, ‘The free speech stuff?’ He goes, ‘No, the firing the staff stuff!'”

The host laughed again.

Musk said Twitter simply had too many employees.

“But I think we just had a situation at Twitter where it was absurdly overstaffed,” he told Carlson. “What does it really take to operate Twitter? You know, most of what we’re talking about here is a group text at scale. Like, how many people are really needed for that?”

Musk bought Twitter by claiming he would restore “free speech” to the platform and has accused previous ownership of “censorship.” He has been hailed by right-wingers who claim the company was censoring conservatives.

Watch above via Fox News.

