Tucker Carlson tonight mocked Jim Acosta after the CNN White House correspondent swiped at the Fox News host in an excerpt of his book he shared publicly today.

Carlson, as well as his colleague Sean Hannity, regularly blast and mock Acosta. After recent comments from Hannity, Acosta shared an anecdote from his book about when he encountered them and they didn’t say anything to his face:

Hearing Sean Hannity is taking some shots at me over my book. Two things Sean… #1 I offered to come on your show and talk about the book and you guys declined. Sad! #2 you’re in the book. It was that time you had a chance to say something to my face but didn’t. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/d4HElCdFYf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2019

Acosta said it exposed their “fauxmacho man bullshit,” and in his tweet he dinged Hannity for not having him on his show. (Hannity responded by saying he doesn’t want to subject his audience to Acosta.)

Tonight Carlson didn’t mention Acosta’s tweet or book, but he mocked him for recent comments he made to Don Lemon that “Just because we are pro-truth doesn’t mean that we are anti-Trump.”

“We are not the enemy of the people. We are defenders of the people,” Acosta also said. “We are not here to spin things or, you know, color things a certain way, we are here to give the people reliable, accurate information on a daily basis. That’s why we all come in to work every day.”

Carlson chuckled and said, “No one’s ever accused Jim Acosta of being a genius, but even by our estimate, it’s pretty shocking that he is so proud of himself.”

He brought up as an example an exchange Acosta had with Trump weeks ago pressing Trump about whether he’s “concocting a national emergency” to get the wall, and when Trump responded by bringing up angel families.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com