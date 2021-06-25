Fox News host Tucker Carlson just can’t quit Brian Stelter. And to be fair, Stelter can’t quit Carlson either.

Stelter has been promoting the new paperback version of his book Hoax, which details behind-the-scenes happenings at Fox News during the last year of the Trump administration. It has been reported, with evidence to back it up, that Carlson was a reliable source for the book that was, in part, about Carlson — and penned by the host of CNN’s Reliable Sources.

A New York Times media column by Ben Smith revealed that, in Stelter’s words, Carlson’s “fingerprints were all over” Hoax. A since-deleted tweet by the book’s publisher One Signal appeared to confirm that. So Tucker Carlson providing juicy details to a cable news rival about his own network is pretty juicy, right?

Not according to the market of book buyers: the sales of the paperback version have been less than exciting. This is according to Tucker Carlson, who took a shot at the book’s sales in a segment on Thursday night. A book he was apparently a source for.

“What if your TV show was tanking and he lost more than half your viewers since January? Do you think that would be exactly the moment to re-release your book on the basis of evidence that people love you so much they are going to buy it?” Carlson asked his viewers. “Probably not. But if you work at CNN, you are a squeaky little guy that hosts the media show on CNN, you might just try it.”

“And if you did, what would happen? You might sell just 2,000 copies in the entire first week. That book currently ranks 4,007 on the bestseller list. There are many how-to manuals having to do with HVAC, or hanging drywall, or insulation that are outselling that book. ”

“By the way, we don’t mean to be mean or anything,” Carlson concluded, before meanly adding “Maybe it’s time to get out of media. Just saying.”

Watch above via Fox News.

