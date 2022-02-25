After doing a fairly evenhanded show on Thursday in which he guided viewers through the ins and outs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine less than 24 hours before, Tucker Carlson returned to his default setting on Friday night: criticizing the president.

For weeks, the Fox News host took a position of indifference toward Russia’s massive military buildup near its border with Ukraine. He repeatedly slammed politicians and media figures who urged President Joe Biden to enact measures to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carlson said Thursday’s show was an attempt to bring the audience a “straightforward analysis” of the crisis because it would have been “disrespectful and wrong to use the deaths of people on the ground as a partisan cudgel.” He then accused Biden boosters in the media of doing just that.

“So that was last night,” he said. “Tonight it’s fair to note the obvious: the invasion of Ukraine is a humiliating defeat for Joe Biden. He’s our leader. He staked this country’s reputation, billions of dollars, and the full force of the U.S. government on preventing Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine anyway. And America is diminished by that.”

Carlson recounted the rough U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer and said Biden abandoned Americans and left weapons behind for the Taliban to use. He then claimed the problem with U.S. international standing is that the country does not “bite”:

It could not have been worse, So here you have two historic foreign policy debacles in under a year. Is there a precedent for that? What’s the message of it? Well, weakness, obviously. Republicans often say that, but as usual don’t go far enough. Weakness? Well, North Korea is weak. They literally have famines. People starve to death in North Korea. That’s weakness. But they’re still a nation we have to contend with because they bite. A venomous spider is weak, you can crush it, but you’re still afraid of it because it bites. We do not bite. And that’s the problem. We’re not simply weak. The United States government under Joe Biden is ridiculous, it’s pompous, it’s self-involved, it’s long long-winded and fatuous. It’s not so different from the fading old man who leads it. There’s no hiding this. The rest of the world sees it clearly, so do many Americans. If watching the invasion of Ukraine this week made you feel a little sick, this is probably why.

Carlson went on to call the invasion of Ukraine “a genuine disaster for us,” and stated, “Joe Biden broke the oldest rule of all: don’t make threats you can’t back up.”

He went on to say, “It is reckless to tell obvious lies,” he said. “If you do that, before long – and it happens very quickly, in fact – people figured out that you can be ignored. You’re not a superpower. You’re a joke.”

The host played a montage of Biden and administration officials announcing sanctions on Russia in the preceding weeks that they said were meant to deter a Russian invasion.

“So at the very least, acknowledge they didn’t work as intended,” Carlson said. “They can never acknowledge that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com