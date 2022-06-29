Tucker Carlson Previews ‘Amazing Interview’ with Bolsonaro, Who ‘Bears No Resemblance’ to How He’s Portrayed in U.S. Media

Tucker Carlson is hosting his Fox News show from Brazil this week and on Wednesday he teased his interview with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is something of an authoritarian figure who is up for reelection this year. He has tried to rewrite Brazil’s election laws to improve his prospects at the ballot box. He has stated that if he loses, the election will have been rigged against him.

Carlson teased a preview of his interview with the president that will air on Thursday.

“The parallels between politics in Brazil and politics in the United States are striking to an American,” the host told him. “You are opposed by a coalition of billionaires, college professors, and CNN. Tell us what the opposition wants. What will Brazil look like if your opponent wins?”

Speaking through an interpreter, Bolsonaro claimed that if the liberal politicians regain power, they will never relinquish it:

The media never gave me any visibility or space. Much to the contrary, they attacked me all the time throughout the campaign. If the left-wing does come back to power, to my view, they’ll never leave power and this country will follow the same path as Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Colombia. Brazil will become one more wagon on that train. The losers will be the Brazilian population and also the left-wing itself. The left-wing voters will lose as a result. All of South America will be colored red, if you understand me. And in my view, the United States will become virtually an isolated country in the world.

The preview ended there and Carlson declared, “Amazing interview.”

He added, “This will shock you. Bolsonaro bears no resemblance whatsoever to the descriptions of Bolsonaro you have read in The New York Times. Completely different person. Seen that before?”

Carlson previously stirred controversy when he traveled to Hungary and interviewed its far-right president, Viktor Orbán.

Watch above via Fox News.

