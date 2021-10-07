Tucker Carlson Pushes Wild Theory About Biden He Admits He ‘Can’t Verify’ the Truth of: It ‘Sounds Right’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made a rather wild claim about President Joe Biden that he openly admitted Thursday night he doesn’t actually know is the truth.

Recently there’s been some question from a few conservatives about a “fake White House set” the president has been holding some events in, including the one when he got his covid-19 booster shot.

The Washington Examiner actually looked into this, and as White House correspondent Christian Datoc explained, these events are held in the South Court Auditorium, which has been used “as the White House’s de facto location to host high-profile events that require additional camera access” for almost 10 years.

“South Court Auditorium basically replaced the auditorium in the same building used by presidents for decades. It was known as Room 450,” Martha Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project and a politics professor at Towson University, told the Washington Examiner. “You have to slug your way up flights of stairs because the small elevators would hold only a limited number of people. That means you often had to walk. White House staff, as well as presidents, would have to make their way there, too, though they had the luxury of an elevator. With its easy access, the South Court site was welcomed by all.”

The article says Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris use the room more often than their predecessors, but that both Barack Obama and Donald Trump did utilize the space for “high-level policy announcements” as well.

In a segment ripping the president and saying “he’s not really in charge,” Carlson showed the pictures of the set and asked, “Why go to the trouble? They already have a White House.”

He proceeded to cite a wild theory he got from Stephen Miller:

The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings and not an actual room like the East Room, the Cabinet, the Oval, the Roosevelt, the [Situation] Room, etc., a lot of rooms. The reason he does this is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor and without teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera.

Carlson then told viewers, “We can’t verify that that’s true, but it certainly sounds right.”

via Fox News.

