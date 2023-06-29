Tucker Carlson Reportedly Raising Funds For New Media Company

Tucker Carlson is reportedly raising funds for a new media venture in the wake of his Fox News ousting, and many of his former staffers at the network are reuniting with him for the project, according to a new report.

Puck News’s Dylan Byers reported on Wednesday that Carlson is currently raising funds for the venture and that the “vast majority” of his former staffers at Fox News who were laid off by the network this week will be joining him.

“It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking,” wrote Byers, referring to the monologues Carlson has been posting on the social platform in recent weeks. “In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.”

Byers noted that Carlson would “certainly benefit from an incongruous number of ultra wealthy conservative media investors and a scant (though growing) number of opportunities,” and that his new venture could “serve as a paradigm for a generation of TV news personalities with huge followings and fandoms who remain marooned to their desks amid shrinking audiences.”

Of the eight Fox News employees who were fired this week, Byers wrote, “I am told that the vast majority of these employees will instead reunite with Tucker.”

Carlson is currently engaged in a bitter legal dispute with Fox News over his contract, which does not expire until after the 2024 presidential election, despite the fact that Carlson has been permanently taken off the air.

Since his show Tucker Carlson Tonight was abruptly canceled in April, Carlson has uploaded a series of short videos to Twitter under the title Tucker on Twitter.

