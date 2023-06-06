Tucker Carlson Drops First Episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped the first episode of his new show Tucker on Twitter, Tuesday.

In the episode, Carlson launched straight into a segment about the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

“Hey, it’s Tucker Carlson! This morning it looks like somebody blew up the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine,” he opened:

The Russian wall of water wiped out entire villages, destroyed a critical hydropower plant, and as of tonight puts the largest nuclear reactor in Europe in danger of melting down. So, if this was intentional, it was not a military tactic. It was an act of terrorism. The question is, who did it?

Carlson ridiculed journalists who suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been responsible for the destruction of the dam and described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “sweaty and rat-like” and “our shifty, dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the tracksuit.”

“As of today, we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets,” said Carlson at the end of the 10 minute episode. “We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave, but in the meantime we are grateful to be here.”

Carlson announced last month that he would be bringing his show to Twitter following his ousting from Fox News on April 24.

While Carlson is technically still under contract with Fox News until January 2025, he has been determined to get a show back on the air and accused his former employer of “fraud and breach of contract,” seemingly in preparation for a legal battle over his non-compete clause.

