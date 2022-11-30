Tucker Carlson Rips NHL Over Pro-Trans Tweet, Says the Left Wants to ‘Hijack’ Sports to ‘Brainwash’ Young Men

Tucker Carlson ripped the National Hockey League for tweeting last week that “trans women are women” and connected the messaging to a broader scheme by the left to “brainwash” sports fans.

Last week, the league’s official Twitter account angered many fans when it championed a “trans draft tournament” in Wisconsin.

The NHL is proud to support this past weekend's Team Trans Draft Tournament in Middleton, Wisconsin. This was the first tournament comprised entirely of transgender and nonbinary players, with around 80 folks participating! #HockeyIsForEveryone #NHLPride pic.twitter.com/OfEoAVXtH5 — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

One person responded, “So, men playing on womans teams?”

The league fired back, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.”

Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real. — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

The tweet went viral and led many to point out that the NHL is the country’s most conservative sports league when gauged by the political views of its fans.

The NHL has the whitest, most Republican-leaning US fan base of the 4 major pro sports leagues, according to a new survey of 400K American adults by Morning Consult, a polling, media and technology company. pic.twitter.com/qPSJ7KF5iM — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 16, 2020

On Wednesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host welcomed former NHL star Theo Fleury to discuss the tweet, the intersection of sports and politics and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman‘s recent call for more Black players in the sport.

“What do you make of this?” Carlson asked Fleury. “Were race politics a big part of hockey when you were playing?”

Fleury said people gravitate to sports like hockey for “fun” and to escape the realities of life.

“So clearly, political forces hijack professional sports as a way to brainwash the young men who watch professional sports,” Carlson said. “That’s of course the entire point of it. It’s strategic. Why doesn’t anybody say back off?”

Fleury responded by saying hockey players are accepting people. He also opined politics have “no place” in sports.

Carlson agreed and ripped progressives for not calling for NBA teams to be more reflective of their communities.

“By the way, if they were calling for affirmative action in the NBA, I’d be totally opposed to that,” he said. “But they never will.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

