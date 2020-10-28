Tucker Carlson Says His Documents on Hunter Biden Were Lost in the Mail

For a second night in a row Wednesday, Tucker Carlson aired parts of an interview with Tony Bobulinski — a former business partner of Hunter Biden — who has accused Joe Biden of lying about knowledge of his son’s business deals with China.

Bobulinski provided texts and other files to Fox News (and previously the Wall Street Journal) regarding Hunter Biden’s attempts to secure a joint venture with a Chinese energy firm. Bobulinski, whose story was shopped to the Wall Street Journal by allies of Trump, alleged in his interview with Carlson that Joe Biden was aware of the possible deal with the Chinese company in 2017, after the vice president had left office. The Journal reported that Bobulinski’s documents did not include evidence that Joe Biden had any involvement in the deal.

The former vice president has denied any knowledge of his son’s foreign business deals. Bobulinski says that’s a lie.

Despite airing more clips from his interview with Bobulinski on Wednesday night, what got more attention was a story Carlson told regarding the mysterious disappearance of an allegedly explosive package.

“On Monday of this week, we received, from a source, a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family,” Carlson said. Carlson was in Los Angeles at the time he was contacted by the source, preparing to interview Bobulinski. He had the documents sent to him in L.A. via a “large national carrier, a brand-name company.”

This is where things get spooky. According to Carlson, he was then contacted by the shipping company and told “package had been opened and the contents were missing.”

“The documents had disappeared,” Carlson said.

The Fox News host said that the documents, despite a thorough investigation by the shipping company, were never found.

Carlson did not elaborate at all on what revelations, if any, were contained within the missing documents, but claimed they were “damning” nonetheless.

The shocking news prompted many fans of Tucker Carlson Tonight to voice their disbelief, on Twitter, that the host had mailed a package so explosive cross-country — without having made copies. But fear not: Carlson told Salon reporter Roger Sollenberger via text that he had indeed made copies of the allegedly hot docs…

