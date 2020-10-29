Tucker Carlson Tonight scored monster ratings on Tuesday, hitting its highest-rated telecast of the year in overall viewers and those in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, thanks to an hour-long interview of former Hunter Biden business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson pulled in an astounding 1.54 million viewers in the demo and surpassed 7.5 million total viewers. That performance was easily the best in cable news on Tuesday and was only outpaced on all of TV by Fox’s Game 6 of the World Series and NBC’s The Voice.

Fox’s primetime also enjoyed carry-over from that huge 8:00 p.m. audience, with Hannity hitting 1.29 million in the demo (6.40 milling overall) and The Ingraham Angle falling just short of a million in A25 – 54 viewers (4.77 million overall). On average, the network reigned from 8:00 – 11:00 p.m. with 1.25 million viewers in the demo (6.24 million in total), beating the A25 – 54 ratings of MSNBC (499,000) and CNN (577,000) combined. MSNBC came in second in total viewers in primetime with 2.83 million, while CNN trailed with 2.00 million overall.

In total day ratings, the battle was closer but the results were the same. Fox News won the day with 550,000 in the demo, bettering CNN’s 354,000 viewers and MSNBC’s 301,000. In total viewers from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Fox pulled in 2.90 million viewers, ahead of MSNBC’s 1.83 million and CNN’s 1.38 million.

