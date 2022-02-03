Tucker Carlson jokingly advised CNN to replace Jeff Zucker with its chief legal analyst, Jeffrey Toobin. The head of CNN resigned this week after he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a colleague at the network.

Toobin, meanwhile, was infamously seen masturbating on a Zoom call by his then-New Yorker coworkers in 2020. He was fired by the magazine and suspended by CNN for several months and has since returned to the air.

The Fox News host acknowledged Zucker’s departure on Thursday night

“We want to help a fellow news channel in distress,” Carlson said. “So in the spirit of cross-network cooperation, here’s a suggestion: why not replace Jeff Zucker with Jeff Toobin? They both called Jeff. It’s not a small thing.”

He said this would “ease the transition” and explained why Toobin would be a good choice to lead the network:

Jeff Toobin, by the way, knows the landscape at CNN. He’s been there for decades. He knows how CNN works. In fact, he was trying to illustrate on his famous Zoom call. From the first day, Jeff Toobin would have the network in the palm of his hand. A lot of Jeff Zucker rubbed off on him over the years. The job won’t be easy, obviously. Running a left-wing TV network isn’t like exposing yourself online. It’s a lot more embarrassing than that. It’s also a ton of work. You’ve gotta get up early every morning. You can just lie in bed whacking the snooze bar. You’ve got to make it to the office and crank it out. But Jeff Toobin’s up to it.

Carlson suggested CNN create a sponsored show called The Lubriderm Newshour with weather updates brought to viewers by Kleenex, along with a content-sharing deal between Headline News and OnlyFans.

“The possibilities are endless,” he said.

As Carlson performed his monologue, appearing on screen was a graphic featuring an image of Toobin, a tissue, and some lotion. It read, “Jack of all trades.”

Watch above via Fox News.

