‘What the Hell’s Wrong With You, Lindsey Graham?’ Tucker Carlson Rips Senator Over Report He Wanted Guns Used On 1/6 Rioters

Tucker Carlson laid into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday night after a Washington Post report dropped alleging Graham wanted police to fire their guns at Capitol rioters on January 6.”

Grahm was reportedly incensed at the Capitol breach as lawmakers were gathering inside to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. On that day, he yelled at the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms. “What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them.” The senator was beside himself. “We give you guns for a reason,” he said. “Use them.”

Carlson ripped Graham over the report and mocked the idea he is a conservative.

“What we just learned from this very long Washington Post rebuttal to our documentary series,” said Carlson, repeating an absurd claim about his multi-part series about the Capitol attack, “[is] that on January 6, Lindsey Graham was running around the Capitol ordering the Capitol police [sic] to murder the protestors.”

Carlson read Graham’s remarks and reacted.

“Shoot American citizens for the crime of trespassing?” he said, omitting the fact that many of the trespassers were marauding around the Capitol trying to locate lawmakers and some were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!”

“Really?” said the Fox News host. “This is the conservative position? Unarmed protestors show up, look, they shouldn’t have been there. We’ve never defended that and never would. But kill them? What the hell’s wrong with you, Lindsey Graham? How long before you’re ordering drone attacks on people whose politics you don’t like? What a revealing moment this is.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com