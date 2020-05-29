Fox News’ Tucker Carlson swiped at former President Barack Obama for his statement on Minneapolis and the killing of George Floyd, calling him “America’s chief racial arsonist.”

Carlson recalled how Obama “condemned rioting” when he was president before saying, “President Obama has long been — no one wants to say it, but it’s true — America’s chief racial arsonist.”

He played video of Obama sayind in 2015, after the Baltimore riots, “There is no excuse for the kind of violence we saw yesterday… They’re not protesting. They’re not making a statement. They’re stealing. When they burn down a building, they’re committing arson.”

Today Obama issued a statement reflecting on Floyd’s death after being pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck. “This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America. It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lifts up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

Carlson went on to say this about the former president’s statement:

“He accused the countries country’s hospital and courts of being racist and discriminatory. He never mentioned the riots at all. It’s like they didn’t happen. Apparently he doesn’t care about the black neighborhoods being torched, it’s not like he’s ever lived in one.”

A few minutes later, Brian Kilmeade added, “Them when I watch President Obama write this letter, and I think — you know, he is a deep thinker, a very bright guy, a great writer — and he writes this letter about what people are saying to him about these riots and what role race plays, and he covers the whole thing, and then he says it’s up to law enforcement to crack down and it’s up to the Justice Department to find justice. Okay. What’s missing from that story? Mr. President, you’re not in the eye of the storm, you’re there to analyze.”

He criticized Obama for leaving out “half the story” because “the last three days have not been about George Lloyd [sic], the last three days have been about the riots in the streets, the burning down of innocent people, the destruction of businesses.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

