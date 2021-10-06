Tucker Carlson Tells Andrew Yang: The Unabomber Is a ‘Bad Person’ But Had ‘A Smart Analysis’ of ‘The Way Systems Work’

Tucker Carlson touted the writings of Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, in an interview with Andrew Yang.

Carlson sat down with Yang, who left the Democratic party and is forming a third party, for his daytime show Tucker Carlson Today. He aired part of the interview on his primetime show Wednesday night.

Yang lamented how political polarization “is getting worse and worse.”

“I am starting a new popular, inclusive movement that’s going to welcome independents, Democrats, and Republicans alike to include real electoral reform and solutions that are going to give rise, hopefully, to a middle ground in American politics and a greater diversity of points of view,” he continued.

He said the political “duopoly” is not working for Americans.

Carlson then brought up the Unabomber:

Ted Kaczynski, I have to say, has written very convincingly on this. The Unabomber. Bad person, but a smart analysis, I think, of the way systems work.

“His argument is that large organizations order time morph into purely self-preservation projects. A big system in the end protects itself and that’s kind of all it does,” he continued.

Kaczynski, who was convicted in 1998 for mailing bombs that killed 3 people and injured 23 more, is currently serving out a life sentence.

