After running some of President Donald Trump’s news conference, Tucker Carlson opened his show Friday night calling Kanye West “the most compelling voice against abortion and Planned Parenthood.”

By now you’ve probably heard that West is trying to get on the ballot for the presidential election in several states, reportedly with the help of some Republican activists. West has talked very personally about the issue of abortion in the past few weeks and Carlson said the headline isn’t that he’s running for president, but that “on core conservative issues… no one with a national platform has been more honest or sincere or effective than Kanye West has been, maybe in generations.”

Carlson admitted that “not everything he says is conservative,” but when West talks about faith and human life, “you start to ask yourself why aren’t there any elected Republicans who sound like that.”

“They say they believe the same things, but if they actually do, why don’t they talk like Kanye west does? The answer of course is because they are afraid to.”

So Carlson argued that the left is trying to “discredit” West with ad hominem attacks because his ideas are resonating. “They decided to attack him as mentally ill. You hear that a lot now, but it’s a relatively new tactic,” he said. “It was just a little over four years ago publishing a piece about Kanye West, they highlighted his most famous moments like the time he interrupted Taylor Swift… CNN described all these incidents as ‘controversial,’ but there was no mention of Kanye west being a danger to himself, much less mentally ill, just controversial. Not a problem, and then he appeared to say something positive about Donald Trump and everything changed in an instant.”

“These people are actually worried, but they’re not worried about Kanye West or his family, they don’t care about them,” Carlson continued. “They’re worried about the threat that West poses to Democratic party orthodoxy and therefore to their power. They don’t say that out loud, they’re liars, so instead they continue to play the role of psychiatric nurse.”

He argued that West is being effective in calling out Democrats’ “insultingly stupid” abortion views.

“To be clear, Kanye West is not a normal person,” Carlson concluded. “We’re not saying he is. He has set out loud he sometimes suffers from something he calls a sprained brain. We’re not sure what that is, we’re not pretending to be mental health experts and maybe Kanye west is crazy. We don’t know. But it’s also true — and wise people know this — that in a time like this, a lunatic time, sometimes it is only the crazy people who can see the world clearly.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]