Tucker Carlson questioned Congressman Jim Jordan Wednesday over what actual “consequences” Republicans will make sure big tech companies face, following the day’s hearing with top tech CEOs.

Carlson opened the segment panning some of the Republicans on the committee for “embarrass[ing] themselves,” singling out Jim Sensenbrenner in particular after the cringeworthy moment when he asked Mark Zuckerberg why they limited Donald Trump Jr.’s account… only for Zuckerberg to point out that was Twitter, not Facebook.

Jordan was one of the most combative Republicans at the hearing, getting into one exchange with Google’s Sundar Pichai about political bias that set off a fiery spat after Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon remarked, “I’d like to redirect your attention to antitrust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.”

At one point Carlson also referenced a memo that circulated among Republicans with lines like “Antitrust law should be used to promote freedom, competition, and the American dream, not to punish success or attack companies.”

Carlson started off his interview with Jordan by bringing up Jordan’s tweet saying big tech needs to “face the consequences.” He asked, “To the many frustrated viewers out there who don’t think Republicans have forced them to face any consequences for the past four years, tell us, specifically, if you would, what the conseuquences are going to be.”

“You got to work on Section 230, we’4e looking at that right now,” Jordan responded. “The Justice Department is looking at current antitrust laws to go after these companies right now, and frankly we may have to change the law, and we also have to continue to do what you’ve been doing and thank you for doing that, calling them out every time we see the bias, everyt time we see them become the facilitators of the mob to cancel people, we have to continue to call them out.”

Carlson countered at one point that it’s one thing to talk about it, but lawmakers are running the country.

“These companies operate with a special carve-out provided them by Congress and Congress has never done anything to rein them in and so we’ve got, what, 96 days until the election. Are there going to be any consequences until then?” he asked again.

Jordan started his answer by talking about the importance of winning the election and taking back the House because Democrats aren’t going to do anything.

“It seems very difficult for any candidate or party to win anything if all the information about the race is controlled by people who are working for the other side, which is where we are now,” Carlson said.

He brought up how Google has actually donated to Jordan and asked why he thinks they would do that. Jordan insisted they can give him money if they wan’t but “that doesn’t change who I am.”

You can watch the full interview above, via Fox News.

