Tucker Carlson TORCHES ‘Infuriating’ Lindsey Graham on Ukraine: ‘Verifiable Track Record of Failure’

Tucker Carlson laid into one of his favorite Republican punching bags on Wednesday over his stance on the crisis in eastern Europe.

As of Wednesday night, U.S. officials are claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to order a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Fox News host played a montage of members of Congress warning of the “costs” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, culminating with some remarks by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“My point to people here at home is you can expect gas prices to go up, you can expect food costs to go up,” Graham said. “And I can tell you from history, anytime we sit silent and watch the rights of one group be eviscerated, it’s just a matter of time before it comes back to haunt us.”

Carlson reacted somberly, saying, “It’s a little galling to be lectured by people with impossibly generous congressional pensions about sacrifices that you get to make. But it’s especially infuriating to hear the last guy who’s speaking of food prices – who’s skipped very few meals recently – tell you that looking at history informs you of everything you need to know about the future. Really?”

The host ripped into the senator and longtime foreign policy hawk:

What sort of history are we talking about? How about last year, when the withdrawal from Afghanistan humiliated, degraded, and weakened this country? Did Lindsey Graham, who supposedly cares about the military, do a single thing to improve it? Did he call for the resignation of any person responsible for that humiliating disaster that resulted in the deaths of American citizens? No, he didn’t. And those same people are now in charge of our strategy in Ukraine. So you can call that history and it might be worth learning from it. And one of the things you learn is the people currently in charge have an extensive and easily verifiable track record of failure when they intervene into the highly complex affairs of other countries, countries whose languages they don’t speak and whose histories they don’t understand – people who, by hubris and boredom, wind up interjecting themselves into places they know nothing about. But the bigger question really for Lindsey Graham is, when is the last time he did anything – one thing – to improve the life of an American citizen other than himself? “Gas prices are up, food prices are up.” Well, that’s ok, because it won’t affect Lindsey Graham. He doesn’t have kids! And he’s got that generous congressional pension. He’s set. But what about you? Well, you’re going to be repaid in virtue. Now, it’s not cash! It’s not even cryptocurrency! It’s better. For the rest of your life, you can feel good about having supported something called democracy, something that is in shorter supply in this country than it’s ever been, but something we hope to defend in a country you can’t identify on a map. So, you may be poor. In fact, it’s almost certain that you will be, but you can be very proud of that. And by the way, if you don’t do that, you’re a murderer.

Carlson has said that the U.S. does not have sufficient interests in Ukraine to marshal resources to ward off a Russian invasion of the country. He has also singled out other Republican senators who have advocated taking a tougher stance toward Putin.

Watch above via Fox News.

