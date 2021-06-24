Tucker Carlson Trashes Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: ‘He’s Not Just a Pig, He’s Stupid’

On Thursday, Tucker Carlson slammed Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff, calling him “a pig” and “stupid.”

The Fox News host took particular issue with Milley’s testimony before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, where he defended teaching cadets and service members various viewpoints, including elements of critical race theory.

During his remarks Milley said, “I want to understand White rage. And I’m White, and I want to understand it.” It was important for our military to be “open-minded” and “widely read,” said Milley. “I’ve read Mao Tse Tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist.”

“Mark Milley is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” said Carlson. “He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave. Or because people who know him respect him. He is not, and they definitely don’t. Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to, and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it.”

Carlson mocked Milley for his comments. “Hard to believe that man wears a uniform. He’s that unimpressive. Notice he never defined White rage? And we should know what it is. What is White rage?”

After playing additional footage of Milley’s testimony Carlson laughed and said, “He’s not just a pig. He’s stupid.”

Milley has been in the U.S. Army since 1980, and has served in the wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He holds degrees from Princeton, Columbia, and the Naval War College.

Carlson concluded the segment by asking Milley, “By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars? Apparently not.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com