Tucker Carlson opened Wednesday night’s program with what many found to be dangerous speculation on the unknown health risks associated with taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Fox News host did not come out and explicitly say that his viewers should not take the vaccine; in fact, he congratulated those who already had. But he did raise specious concerns about the vaccination in a manner that could have deadly results for anyone looking for reasons to avoid vaccination.

His show opened with a segment focused on Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which is a public health tracking system used to identify trends in reactions to the various Covid-19 vaccines. Carlson used it, however, to warn of an “apparent death rate from the coronavirus vaccines.”

Carlson did hedge his warnings about the vaccine with an odd disclaimer. “Vaccines are not dangerous,” he said, adding “that’s not a guess, we know that pretty conclusively from the official numbers.”

As Mediaite’s Josh Feldman wrote about VAERS when covering the segment last night:

The CDC’s web page about VAERS says, “As an early warning system, VAERS cannot prove that a vaccine caused a problem. Specifically, a report to VAERS does not mean that a vaccine caused an adverse event. But VAERS can give CDC and FDA important information. If it looks as though a vaccine might be causing a problem, FDA and CDC will investigate further and take action if needed.” VAERS data alone cannot determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event.

“You probably already had your shot, and good for you,” Carlson said, before telling unvaccinated people they’re going to be forced to get the shot, even through “social pressure.” And the social pressure, and his argument that “he’s just asking questions,” is what is at the root of his essay. He’s not going after the vaccine so much as he is the group-think surrounding it, because all group-think comes with a need for skepticism.

This neatly illustrates Carlson’s approach: find a topic that is too forbidden to question and exploit that controversy for attention and ratings. I explained this approach in a recent assessment of cable news:

Tucker Carlson is currently the most powerful person in media because nary a day goes by that he is not at the center of some outrage. That is clearly by design; Carlson delights in exploiting the verboten topics of the day and does so with a high brow/low brow sophistry that works both as a meta-commentary for some and pure outrage grievance for others. These controversies could catch up to Carlson. Tucker has got to continue pushing the envelope but stay out of trouble simultaneously, which raises the question: is threading the needle between controversy and what many see as increasingly irresponsible broadcasting a viable long-term strategy?

Carlson hosts the highest-rated cable news program and his influence is significant, particularly for legions of his dedicated viewers. Many will watch the segment above and get the high-brow meta-questioning of medical science and public health, and the need to ask questions. But just as many, if not many more viewers, will likely watch the segment and see confirmation that the vaccine is dangerous, may cause death, and decide that getting vaccinated during a global pandemic that has cost nearly 600,000 American lives so far, is just not worth it.

Over 100 million Americans have been vaccinated so far, but numerous surveys reveal millions of vaccine-hesitant people that are insisting they don’t get the jab. Polls show that the vast majority of those who are refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19 identify as White Republicans, in other words, the target demographic (and psychographic) of Carlson’s show.

So the speculation that the vaccine may be deadly? That’s just enough to keep more people from getting inoculated, which is not just dangerous as hell, but ironically, could lead to a spiked death rate of Carlson’s viewers that will opt not to get the prophylactic vaccine and die from Covid-19 as a result. That danger was spelled out by many blue-checks on Twitter, and not just of the progressive type.

In a since-deleted tweet conservative thought leader Allahpundit tweeted “one of the worst things fox has ever aired.” Others followed suit. To wit:

Quite apart from how David framed it, Carlson noting that 3700 people have “died after the vaccine” is not an accident. In any pool of 140 million Americans, how many would die in a 4 month period? He shovels this nonsense while assigning bad motives to others. Awful. — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) May 6, 2021

This is just remarkably deceptive, and he knows it. Does it even need to be said? "Died after" is not the same as "died because," and there is ZERO research to support the idea that the thousands of Americans he's talking about died because of the vaccine. https://t.co/xaHWMjdpLX — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 6, 2021

This is so irresponsible, not because no one can question the vaccines, but because this particular wording is so flagrantly misleading. When 7k to 8k Americans die every day and you give all the oldest people vaccines, of course some people who got vaccines then die. https://t.co/a39deP3pLO — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 6, 2021

I mean, what do you call someone who quickly gets himself vaccinated, but tells his audience NOT to get vaccinated? Tucker Carlson is a coward. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 6, 2021

This is disingenous and dangerous. Tucker Carlson says thousands of Americans have died after they received a COVID-19 vaccine, pointing to CDC numbers. What he doesn't say: "Reports to VAERS of death following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death" pic.twitter.com/Tj0Q1ltyJr — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021

Tucker Carlson is a national security threat. https://t.co/eRvCLKISFr — Wesley Miller (@getwired) May 6, 2021

Tucker Carlson is going to show this chart tomorrow and say "Is it possible that 99% of the population was killed by the vaccine? Just asking questions." https://t.co/O4zdB1pdn0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 6, 2021

I’ve decided to add a tweet to this thread, saying that what Tucker Carlson is saying on Fox News about vaccines is dangerous misinformation and disgusting. Talking about vaccine safety has to avoid the extremes and the untrue. I hope I’m talking about safety responsibly. — Walid Gellad, MD MPH (@walidgellad) May 6, 2021

OK, this is just fucking evil now https://t.co/P8983SxfWV — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) May 6, 2021

At what point do we say Tucker wants Americans to die? https://t.co/QsWR0WtIlY — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 18, 2020

i'm not saying they died because of tucker's show; i'm just asking the questions THEY don't want to let u ask — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) May 6, 2021

At what point does Tucker’s determination to kill off his own audience start worrying corporate? https://t.co/HzZajbeh28 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) May 6, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]