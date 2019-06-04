Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended President Donald Trump’s draft deferments during the Vietnam War, arguing that “the left” has always maintained that the conflict was an “illegitimate war we couldn’t win.”

Carlson brought up Trump’s lack of service during a segment attacking Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who has frequently cited his military service in Afghanistan to hit the president for avoiding the draft.

“So many questions,” Carlson said after suggesting Buttigieg’s service may have been less notable than he has advertised. “I thought not serving in Vietnam which the left for my whole life has told us was an illegitimate war we couldn’t win. Since when did not serving in Vietnam, like Bill Clinton or Joe Biden, become disqualifying?”

“There is kind of a theme with Buttigieg though, there’s a lot of judgment, a lot of moral outrage, and you wonder how much of it exactly is justified?” he added. “The idea that you’re not allowed to be offended by some overpaid NFL star desecrating the national anthem because you didn’t serve at Bagram Air Force Base with Pete Buttigieg, who talks like that?”

Earlier in the segment, Carlson mocked Buttigieg for calling Trump’s “bone spurs diagnosis an assault on the honor of this country because ‘only bad people avoided the Vietnam draft,” before adding, “Mayor Pete is milking his service politically stretching his short tour into civic lessons he suggests can’t be born any other way.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com