Tulsi Gabbard Claims Biden and NATO ‘Actually Want Russia to Invade Ukraine’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she thinks the Biden administration wants Russia to invade Ukraine so that it has an excuse to impose “draconian” sanctions.

Russia’s military has amassed along its border with Ukraine for weeks as international leaders have become increasingly concerned that Vladimir Putin will order an invasion. Tensions have escalated to such a point that on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Americans in Ukraine to leave within 48 hours.

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Gabbard declared that President Joe Biden could prevent an invasion simply by assuring Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO.

“It’s hard to know what to believe – always – and especially now,” Tucker Carlson said, “But let’s stipulate – agree to agree – that it seems likely we could see some conflict between Russia and Ukraine soon. How should we view that?”

“First of all, President Biden could end this crisis and prevent a war with Russia by doing something very simple,” Gabbard responded. “Guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO – because if Ukraine became a member of NATO, that would put U.S. and NATO troops right on the doorstep of Russia, which, as Putin has laid out, would undermine their national security interests.”

Gabbard said it’s “highly, highly unlikely,” Ukraine will ever become a NATO member.

“So the question is, why don’t president Biden and NATO leaders actually just say that and guarantee it?” she asked. “Which begs the question of why are we in this position then? If the answer to this and preventing this war from happening is very clear as day. And really, it just points to one conclusion that I can see, which is, they actually want to Russia to invade Ukraine.”

The former congresswoman said that such an invasion would give Biden a pretext to impose harsh sanctions.

“Number one, it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern day siege against Russia and the Russian people,” she said. “And number two, it cements this Cold War in place. The military-industrial complex is one of the benefits from this. They clearly control the Biden administration. Warmongers on both sides of Washington have drumming up those tensions. If they get Russia to invade Ukraine, then, again, it locks in this new Cold War.”

