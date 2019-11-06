Tulsi Gabbard Confronts Joy Behar for Calling Her a ‘Useful Idiot’: Spreading ‘Innuendos’ About Me

Congresswoman and 2020 candidate Tulsi Gabbard appeared on The View this morning and confronted one of the co-hosts for recent comments she made about her.

When the show discussed Gabbard and Clinton’s comments about her recently, Sunny Hostin said, “I’ve often said that Tulsi is sort of the Trojan horse in this. She’s polling at only 1.2 percent, yet she’s still in the race.”

Joy Behar said, “I don’t say that Tulsi is an agent. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians. That they see something. They say, ‘Oh look, a useful idiot. Let’s play this.'”

When Gabbard appeared on the show this morning, she was asked about Tuesday’s impeachment testimony, but started by referencing those recent comments.

“Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or… a useful idiot I think was the term that you used,” she said.

“I am a patriot. I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security and the freedom of all Americans in this country,” she continued.

Behar shot back, “Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing. Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you. You’re on Tucker Carlson at least ten times, why don’t you go on Chris Wallace‘s show?”

“This is why I’m here,” Gabbard responded. “Because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

Behar brought up how she responded to Clinton’s comments by calling her “the queen of warmongers.”

Gabbard said to Behar that she “doubled down” on Clinton’s accusations “that strikes at the core of who I am.”

