Whistleblower’s Lawyers Condemn Attempts to Unmask After Don Jr. Tweets Name of Alleged Client

By Ken MeyerNov 6th, 2019, 12:00 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The attorneys representing the Trump whistleblower released a statement hitting back at those attempting to unveil their client’s identity.

“Identifying any suspected name for the whistleblower will simply place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm,” wrote lawyers Mark Zaid and Andrew Bakaj. “We will not confirm or deny any name that is published or promoted by supporters of the president…We will note, however, that publication or promotion of a name shows the desperation to deflect from the substance of the whistleblower complaint. It will not relieve the President of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true.”

The statement from Bakaj and Zaid came after a number of Republicans, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) being one of the most prominent, demanded that the whistleblower’s identity be made public. This morning, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out the alleged name of the whistleblower, as reported by RealClearPolitics.

The report has been circulated in conservative media, as it cites the whistleblower’s ties to the Obama administration, but it has not been verified. Don Jr. addressed the “outrage” over his post in a subsequent tweet:

Journalist Yashar Ali, who Don Jr. was replying to, tweeted that the White House was not aware the president’s son was planning on outing the whistleblower.

