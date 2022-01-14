Tulsi Gabbard Claims Biden Is ‘Targeting’ Jan 6. Defendants Just for Being ‘Anti-Authority’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) appeared with Sean Hannity on Friday night and offered some utterly wild distortions regarding Jan. 6.

After listing several domestic and foreign policy missteps from President Joe Biden, Hannity asked Gabbard, “Do you see – as a Democrat – are any of these policies working? Am I missing something that’s successful?”

Rather than an attempt to answer the question, Gabbard attacked Biden and the Department of Justice for prosecuting the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Well, what I see is people are struggling,” she replied. “And you can understand how people are frustrated and even angry at the fact that our government is failing us. And one of the most disturbing things I see coming out of this administration is how president Joe Biden has his attorney general targeting Americans as domestic terrorists for being quote, unquote, ‘anti-authority.'”

Gabbard did not mention Jan. 6 specifically. However, it’s clear what she was alluding to when she claimed that Americans are being prosecuted as “domestic terrorists” just days after 11 Americans were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with attack on the Capitol.

Moreover, “domestic terrorism” – while defined by federal law – is not actually a crime in the U.S. criminal code. As such, so one has been charged with domestic terrorism. Gabbard just made it up.

Similarly, no Jan. 6 defendant has been charged with being “anti-authority.” Gabbard also just made this up.

“What is so extremely dangerous about this, Sean, is that the president of the United States is the authority here in America,” she continued. “And so, if our president is targeting Americans for being quote, unquote ‘anti-authority,’ what they’re really saying is, ‘You are an enemy of the state if you are against the president or his policies.'”

It bears repeating the people who stormed the Capitol did so in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. It is also worth noting that at the time of the Capitol riot, Biden was not even president yet. Thus, there were no policies of a President Biden to oppose.

“This is the foundation of authoritarianism and it’s the message that is received by people at home is, if you’re gonna target to me for being against your policies as the president, there will be consequences and therefore what our people to do?” Gabbard claimed. “To shut up, step back and fall in line. And this is unacceptable in our democracy and must not go unchecked.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com