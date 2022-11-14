Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid contributor, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

“A representative for the conservative-leaning cable channel confirmed Gabbard signed a deal Monday and will start appearing on its programs next week,” the Times said.

Fox News also confirmed the hire to Mediaite.

A few hours after the report dropped, she guest-hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight, for at least the second time.

In recent months Gabbard has made numerous appearances on Fox News and other right-wing outlets, where she bashes her former Democratic colleagues on a myriad of subjects that include aid to Ukraine, Big Tech, and “woke gender ideology.”

In October, she announced her departure from the Democratic Party, stating:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, and who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police, who protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

Once a darling of the left, Gabbard’s political transition in a few short years has been dramatic. After her announcement, she stumped for several Republican candidates, including those who falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Gabbard’s appearances as a guest on Fox News and other conservative media are typically friendly discussions, as she has provided conservative-minded analysis while eschewing topics where she may disagree with the hosts. She has mostly avoided disagreeing with her conservative interlocutors.

However, she’s been involved in at least one contentious segment.

In March, she argued with Sean Hannity over U.S. aid to Ukraine, which the Fox News host supports. Gabbard has been staunchly opposed because she says aiding the country as it fights off Russia’s invasion could bring the world closer to nuclear war.

During the exchange, Gabbard dodged Hannity’s questions.

“You’re ducking!” he told her at one point.

