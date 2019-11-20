comScore
video

Twitter Cringes as Biden Says America Must Keep ‘Punching’ at Domestic Violence

By Josh FeldmanNov 20th, 2019, 11:08 pm

Joe Biden tonight was asked at the MSNBC Democratic debate about addressing issues of sexual violence and harassment as president.

Biden talked about his own record years ago cosponsoring and pushing for the Violence Against Women Act — something his campaign has spotlighted in a new ad this week.

But a number of people watching were very uncomfortable as he talked about combatting domestic violence by “punching at it and punching at it,” something that seemed to get an odd reaction in the room as well:

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: