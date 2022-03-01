As the citizens of Ukraine prepare for war with Russia’s invading military forces, CNN aired an interview with an elderly Ukrainian woman who learned how to make molotov cocktails on the Internet in order to defend herself.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward has been covering the situation on the ground in Ukraine, and on Monday, she filed a report detailing how citizens are coping with the war’s impact. In a suburb of Kyiv, Ward spoke to Raisa Smatko, a retired Ukrainian economist and grandmother, who showed off an area near her house where she has been making molotov cocktails to help fight the Russians.

“Let those Russian sh*ts come here,” Smatko said. “We are ready to greet them.”

Ward asked Smatko where she learned to make the molotovs, and she answered “Google helped.” Asked what she’ll do if the Russians continue to press toward Kyiv, Smatko said “We will beat them. They won’t come.”

“I believe in our Ukraine,” she said. “I believe in Ukrainian people.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com