Russian forces allegedly kidnapped the mayor of the besieged city of Melitopol, according to a Ukrainian official who on Friday posted a video purporting to show Ivan Fedorov being dragged away by a group of armed men.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota reported the incident as the news broke. “New video shows what appears to be Russian forces arresting the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol,” Camerota said.

“This is, on the top of your screen, you can see Russian forces dragging away mayor Ivan Fedorov from a government building,” she continued. “The prosecutor’s office for the Russian separatist region for Luhansk says they’re weighing terrorism charges against the mayor.”

“Fedorov’s detention is the first known instance of a Ukrainian political official being detained and investigated by Russia or Russian-backed forces since this invasion began,” Camerota noted.

The clip was posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, on social media.

Watch the clip above, via CNN

