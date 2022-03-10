Trey Yingst Makes Urgent Plea for West to Act ‘Immediately’ in Ukraine: ‘There is Literally Blood in the Streets…Ukraine is Out of Time’

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has been reporting from the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine, and offered a personal and urgent plea for the West to take immediate action to help the Ukrainians oppose the Russian invaders during his report on Thursday.

Reporting from Kyiv, Yingst updated America Reports anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith with the latest updates on the “scorched Earth campaign” that Russian forces were waging there, “trying to hit civilian areas, kill as many as possible and bring the people to their knees.”

Thursday marked the 15th day of the conflict, Smith commented, “and here at home a debate continues over what we should be doing next, knowing the warnings Vladimir Putin is putting out there.” She asked Yingst for his view on how the U.S. should “aid those Ukrainians in this fight?”

“Look, the reality is there’s no time for politics on the ground in Ukraine,” Yingst replied. “As we are speaking at this moment, people are dying here. There is literally blood in the streets of cities across the country.”

He criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks in Poland earlier in the day, specifically how she had laughed at some comments and was “very light hearted, as if it was a normal bilateral meeting.” In reality, said Yingst, Harris’ meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda “[came] amid the backdrop of death and destruction, the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.”

“People are dying,” he repeated, and mentioned the “innocent civilians” who were hurt or killed in the attack on the hospital in Mariupol and other Russian attacks, plus the flood of refugees along the Polish border.

“The cameras have captured this,” said Yingst. “People are fleeing for their lives and as they’re doing so, there are Russian shells around them…you see the terror in their eyes.”

Ukraine was “out of time,” he continued, and urged the United States and NATO to make decisions “today” to act “immediately”:

The war is here, 15 days into a conflict where there are thousands of people dying and there is no time for the political back and forth, the process to play out, and for the bureaucracy to just continue. There have to be decisions made on behalf of the Ukrainian people and if there are countries around the world that want to support Ukraine and provide them with weapons, the Ukrainian people and the officials here in the capital of Kyiv are literally begging for the decisions to be made today and provide that military aid and that humanitarian assistance immediately.

Roberts wrapped the segment by asking Yingst about his experiences reporting from the war zone, and Yingst expressed gratitude for his crew, the producers, cameramen, and security teams who had been “doing this for decades.”

Still, it was dangerous work, he acknowledged:

But it’s part of our work as journalists and this story is not about us, but as journalists we are here to shine light in dark places, we’re here to hold the Russians accountable when they say things like they said today’s that they aren’t targeting civilians, we capture it, get evidence, look for facts and comment and put that together and deliver the story. But there is a danger involved in all of this, but our job is to be here to bear witness and we will continue to do that.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

