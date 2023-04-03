View Hosts Accuse Lesley Stahl of Coming Up Short with Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview: ‘Where Were the Receipts?’

The most disappointing part about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) controversial interview with 60 Minutes was Lesley Stahl, multiple View co-hosts argued as they added themselves to the mountain of critics already blasting Stahl for giving Greene such a wide platform.

During their interview, Greene called Democrats “pedophiles” and nearly left Stahl speechless. The sit-down kicked up controversy among a number of critics in the media before it even aired.

“I think the reason people are upset at 60 Minutes is because it’s such a respected program, Lesley Stahl is a respected journalist and so people hold them up to a high level and this is not the level that we expect of them,” Ana Navarro said on Monday’s The View.

Sunny Hostin claimed she was fine with Greene receiving the platform because “she looked like an idiot,” but she was more than a little disappointed in Stahl for not pushing back more.

“What I – and I hate to do this because I think Lesley Stahl is such a great journalist. I wanted statistics and pushback,” Hostin said.

Stahl didn’t ask Greene enough specifics about her controversial views and statements or fact-check her enough, Hostin argued.

“You know Lesley’s always got a book full of receipts. Where were they? Where were the receipts? They weren’t anywhere! It was very frustrating,” she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin complimented Stahl as well, but added that she was also disappointed in her.

“I like Lelsey Stahl. I was a little disappointed there wasn’t more pushback,” she said.

Hostin said she was disappointed again in the “sound journalist” before Whoopi Goldberg listed some of Greene’s past incendiary statements. Goldberg argued pushing back on the congresswoman is a fool’s errand.

“She doesn’t care if you push back on her. She’s one of those people who is going to do what she does. You don’t have to watch it. I did not. So goodnight, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” she said.

Watch above via ABC.

