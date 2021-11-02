Virginia Mom Tells Fox News ‘Younger People Aren’t Being Taught Critical Race Theory’ During Live Hit

Just hours before polls closed in Virginia, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum was in Ashburn, Virginia ahead of the gubernatorial matchup between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Wrapping up a segment about education with two mothers, a McAuliffe and a Youngkin supporter, MacCallum was asked by McAuliffe backer Mara Stengler, “Can I say one thing though?”

“Absolutely,” the Fox News host replied.

Stengler said she doesn’t think people “truly understand what critical race theory is.”

“Younger children are not being taught critical race theory,” she said. “They can’t understand critical race theory. Theye’re being taught history. So when somebody here in Loudoun County, I hear, was upset that his second grade child was taught that Christopher Columbus killed many indigenous people. That’s part of history. That is what Christopher Columbus did.”

She added, “I think kids have to learn history, the good, the bad, the ugly, so they can become critical thinkers.”

“‘Critical race theory’ is, I think, sometimes a little bit of a misnomer,” said MacCallum. “Because what’s happening is, there’s sort of a reformed thinking and approach to history that teaches that the country was founded in racism. You can say critical race theory is like a legal theory that is found more in colleges. So maybe giving it that label has thrown some people off, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not things being taught that are teaching kids things they’re sort of inherently, you know, victims or oppressors.”

“I think we’ll have to agree to disagree on that because I have different thoughts and feelings,” replied Stengler.

“Ok, I gotta leave there,” said MacCallum.

Watch above via Fox News.

