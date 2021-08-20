WATCH: Alan Dershowitz Thought Larry David Was ‘Gonna Have a Stroke’ During Angry Confrontation on Martha’s Vineyard

It wasn’t Susie Greene, nor any of the Funkhouser clan, nor the golfing weatherman. And it wasn’t Curb Your Enthusiasm. It was a real-life, very messy, very public confrontation between Larry David and someone with whom he was angry.

That someone was Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz — who is speaking out for the first time about his heated run-in with the legendary comedian on Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz, in his telling of the incident Thursday on Newsmax, claimed that David spotted him at a general store on the island and initiated what he referred to as a “silly” confrontation.

“Larry starts screaming at me!” Dershowitz said. “He just couldn’t couldn’t control himself. I thought he was gonna have a stroke!

“I was terrible. I was all these horrible, horrible things,” Dershowitz added — paraphrasing the comedian.

Dershowitz said that David objected to his publicly patting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the back for his work on the Middle East peace process, as well as his defense of former President Donald Trump during impeachment proceedings. Dershowitz defended his chumminess with Pompeo by noting that the ex-Cabinet official was a former student of his. Similarly, Dershowitz claims he once had strong personal ties to David.

“This is a guy whose daughter I helped get into college,” Dershowitz said. “I represented him and his family pro bono in a dispute he had on Martha’s Vineyard. But just because I defended President Trump in front of the Senate and I patted Mike Pompeo on the back, that’s enough to end a 25 year friendship, and to have him come at me and scream at me!”

In Dershowitz’s view, David’s conduct was pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty bad.

“He’ll go on screaming at people,” Dershowitz said. “I’m not gonna engage with him in a screaming match.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com