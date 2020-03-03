Former Vice President Joe Biden had a rip-roaring campaign event as the Super Tuesday results rolled in, not the least reason being because a gaffe in record time and his stage being invaded by two protesters.

As Biden celebrated the “good night” with his supporters in Los Angeles, he introduced the crowd to his family by saying, “This is my little sister Valerie, and I’m Jill’s husband.” Problem was, Biden mixed up the two women standing behind him, and he promptly realized that while brushing it aside, saying, “You switched on me!”

Minutes later, as Biden continued with his celebratory speech and outlined his vision for the country, his address was halted when two women hopped on stage and began protesting… milk? Judging by their signs, the protestors were members of Direct Action Everywhere, a group of anti-dairy protesters that have intruded political campaign events before.

The two protesters were apprehended by security — with some help from Jill and a Biden campaign official — and Biden eventually got a chance to continue amid deafening chants of “Let’s go Joe!”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

