WATCH: Bloomberg Fox News Town Hall Disrupted by Protesters

Fox News’ big town hall with Michael Bloomberg briefly went off the rails as protesters interrupted the proceedings.

As Bloomberg was answering a question on guns, one man called out to ask him a follow-up while others got up and held up signs protesting Bloomberg.

The first man then said, “You guys, we don’t protest, we don’t do that.”

They scrambled to deal with the protesters before going to commercial.

Fox News came back from commercial and Bret Baier & Martha MacCallum briefly addressed the “multiple protests going on at the same time” before moving on.

Mike Bloomberg faces multiple protests at once during his live Fox Townhall – one man criticizing his stance on gun rights & a sexual assault survivor asking him to release women from their NDAs.

