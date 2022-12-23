WATCH: Brian Kilmeade Flat Out Asks Steve Scalise if He Will Become Next House Speaker Because ‘Kevin is Stuck’

Brian Kilmeade confronted Rep. Steve Scalise Friday morning over plans to become the next Speaker of the House amid Kevin McCarthy’s apparently stalled bid.

“Congressman, it looks like Kevin McCarthy is stuck,” Kilmeade noted. “He does not have the votes. Matt Gaetz wrote a column, ‘I am never voting for him. He stands for nothing,’ Kilmeade continued before asking, “Have you been approached being the next speaker if McCarthy can’t get it done and what do to those people who don’t want to vote for him who from in your party?”

“I support Kevin,” Scalise replied. “There are a lot of conversations going on, and Kevin is working on getting there he is going to get there, and that’s just been an ongoing conversation this week. We have had a number of additional meetings with leadership and rank and file members going through rules changes,” before pivoting to frustrations among the House Republicans of outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership.

Kilmeade pressed on, asking Scalise, “Who changed vote? Andy Biggs, you have a congressman Good. You have Matt Gaetz. Does anyone showing signs of budging or moving off? As you know better than anybody else, nothing can get done. You can’t format chairmanship. You can’t set up an agenda without a speaker.”

“We have got first elect a speaker and then get to work,” Scalise replied, adding, “So Kevin is meeting with all of those members. That you mentioned. We’re meeting with a lot of them as a leadership team to go through rules changes, and Kevin with meeting with them individually as well.”

