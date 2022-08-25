Watch Dr. Oz’s Comical Attempt at Spin When Confronted With McConnell’s Criticism of Senate ‘Candidate Quality’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who’s been desperately trying to convince Pennsylvania voters he is not out of touch, offered an interpretation of recent comments by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that seems to be shared with literally no one else on the planet.

McConnell made headlines earlier this month when he conceded the GOP was facing headwinds in their quest to retake the Senate, a problem he attributed to “candidate quality.”

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell told Sahil Kapur of NBC News. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Oz’s social media-fueled battle with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) is one such race many commenters pointed out in reaction to McConnell’s pessimistic remarks, along with Blake Masters in Arizona, J.D. Vance in Ohio, and Herschel Walker in Georgia. All these Republican candidates were boosted by former President Donald Trump in their primaries but are now struggling against their Democratic opponents.

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling denounced McConnell’s comments in an interview segment with Oz, saying that hearing the sound bite “made my blood start to explode” and “ticked me off.” Republicans “need” the Senate seats in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and these other close races, said Bolling.

“When McConnell said this, I feel this was a shot at you, J.D. Vance, and Herschel Walker,” said Bolling to Oz before playing the video clip of McConnell.

“And so, ‘candidate quality,’ doc, and it just pissed me off,” said Bolling. McConnell was the Senate Minority Leader, he added, and “supposed to turn that Senate back to conservatives, to Republicans, and he’s questioning the Senate quality candidates.”

“Your thoughts, what do you say to Mitch McConnell?” Bolling asked.

“Well, I tell you, I’ve been talking to him continually,” Oz replied, “and the point he was trying to make, I think, is that it matters that we’re high quality.”

(Bolling didn’t seem to react to Oz’s unique take, keeping his face passive and blinking occasionally.)

McConnell had “put $34 million into my campaign,” Oz argued, with large investments in his fellow GOP candidates in the battleground Senate races. “I mean, he’s speaking with his pocketbook, right?”

“So the press can talk about the comments that he’s made, but I know what he’s feeling because he’s been acting on those sentiments,” Oz continued, saying that Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the NRSC chairman, had been “incredibly supportive” as well.

“I am thrilled with the kind of support that I am getting across the Republican Party,” Oz insisted, calling for Republicans to “unify as a party across the board,” and saying the only way the Democrats would win is by dividing Republicans.

Bolling agreed with that comment, saying it had “always been the problem on the right” to have “RINOs like Mitch McConnell not unifying behind a Trump-endorsed candidate like Dr. Oz the way I feel he should and could.”

“I’m glad he’s putting money in, doc, he should put a lot more,” Bolling concluded.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com