The iconic Four Seasons Total Landscaping company, which rose to fame in 2020 when former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a press conference, in the lawn care company’s parking lot, got a makeover in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night.

The ad begins with Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo entering their garage in Philadelphia while promoting Fiverr — only to find a lush paradise in the garage.

“Looks good, guys. Success. It’s often right place, right time,” she stated. “Fiverr gets that. From graphic design to web development. Or even a PR expert for things like, I dunno, booking a press conference.”

“Fiverr has the freelancers to get you where you wanna be,” the lawncare company president added.

“Is this the lobby?” a random lady asks.

“This is not a hotel,” Siravo replied.

Twitter remembered the infamous Giuliani presser and got a laugh out of the ad:

Watch above, via CBS.

