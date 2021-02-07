WATCH: Four Seasons Total Landscaping Gets Lampooned in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
The iconic Four Seasons Total Landscaping company, which rose to fame in 2020 when former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a press conference, in the lawn care company’s parking lot, got a makeover in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night.
The ad begins with Four Seasons Total Landscaping owner Marie Siravo entering their garage in Philadelphia while promoting Fiverr — only to find a lush paradise in the garage.
“Looks good, guys. Success. It’s often right place, right time,” she stated. “Fiverr gets that. From graphic design to web development. Or even a PR expert for things like, I dunno, booking a press conference.”
“Fiverr has the freelancers to get you where you wanna be,” the lawncare company president added.
“Is this the lobby?” a random lady asks.
“This is not a hotel,” Siravo replied.
Twitter remembered the infamous Giuliani presser and got a laugh out of the ad:
Did not have four seasons total landscaping on my super bowl bingo card
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 8, 2021
Four Seasons Total Landscaping enters pop culture immortality.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 8, 2021
Cannot believe there was a Four Seasons Total Landscaping joke in a Super Bowl ad
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 8, 2021
Four seasons landscaping press conference was actually one of the most insane things we’ve ever lived through
— Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) February 8, 2021
Watch above, via CBS.
