WATCH: Fox’s Shepard Smith Cuts Off a Trump Speech on Climate to Fact Check Him in Real Time

By Morgan PhillipsJul 9th, 2019, 9:50 am

President Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s environmental record Monday in a speech at the White House, but Fox News anchor Shepard Smith cut into the president’s live speech to highlight its inaccuracies.

“The White House’s record on the environment and its efforts to reduce climate change is widely criticized by academics and environmentalists,” Smith said on Shepard Smith Reporting. “Harvard Law and Columbia Law have comprehensive environmental trackers that identify deregulatory efforts related to the environment.”

Smith cited a New York Times analysis from last month which found the Trump Administration had overturned more than 80 environmental regulations, including air pollutions and emissions, extraction, infrastructure, protection of animals, toxic substances, and water pollution regulations.

“From day one, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America is among the very cleanest air and the cleanest water on the planet. We want the cleanest air. That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re working on so hard,” Trump said in his speech. “In addition to clean air and water, that means being good stewards of our public lands, prioritizing cleanup of our polluted lands that threaten our most vulnerable citizens.”

Trump, usually one to cozy up to Fox News, has railed against the network for its coverage as of late:

He’s even come after Smith personally:

