President Donald Trump boasted of his administration’s environmental record Monday in a speech at the White House, but Fox News anchor Shepard Smith cut into the president’s live speech to highlight its inaccuracies.

“The White House’s record on the environment and its efforts to reduce climate change is widely criticized by academics and environmentalists,” Smith said on Shepard Smith Reporting. “Harvard Law and Columbia Law have comprehensive environmental trackers that identify deregulatory efforts related to the environment.”

Smith cited a New York Times analysis from last month which found the Trump Administration had overturned more than 80 environmental regulations, including air pollutions and emissions, extraction, infrastructure, protection of animals, toxic substances, and water pollution regulations.

“From day one, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America is among the very cleanest air and the cleanest water on the planet. We want the cleanest air. That’s what we’re doing and that’s what we’re working on so hard,” Trump said in his speech. “In addition to clean air and water, that means being good stewards of our public lands, prioritizing cleanup of our polluted lands that threaten our most vulnerable citizens.”

Trump, usually one to cozy up to Fox News, has railed against the network for its coverage as of late:

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…..Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

He’s even come after Smith personally:

Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

….their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

