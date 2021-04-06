Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld premiered his self-titled new show, Gutfeld! on Monday night by going on the attack against the news hosts and late-night TV comics he’ll be competing with.

Gutfeld opened his show with a monologue that featured a consistent reference to himself in the third person, and an assortment of political snipes before welcoming the studio audience by saying “you all made a great choice” by tuning in. For “proof,” Gutfeld! mocked Brian Williams’ Iraq War coverage scandal with a satirical video of the MSNBC host delivering a report from the surface of Mars.

I jumped on a chopper and now I’m on Mars. I’ve been here for a year now. I built a castle here made of mastodon carcasses and marshmallows. This is where I invented all the Covid vaccines as well as penicillin, the smartphone, and fluffernutter.

Gutfeld then mocked CNN by showing two white people screaming at each other with accusations of racism.

“That’s from the Don Lemon hour, who reports the news with the same look your mother gave you when she found weed in your sock drawer,” Gutfeld said.

As for his rival late night hosts, Gutfeld bashed them one by one, but he mostly shrugged them off with “why bother? Who do they offend?”

“So let them be. They’ve got the market cornered in calling America stupid,” Gutfeld said. “Me? I like bashing creeps in power. Those stupid talking piñatas in politics, entertainment, and especially the news media, because they’re all the same people. Or, in [Mark] Zuckerberg’s case, things that look like people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]