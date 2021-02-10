Just as the Trump impeachment trial was set to recess for the night, the Senate erupted over an objection by Senator Mike Lee (R- UT).

Here’s what happened: House impeachment manager David Cicilline brought up reporting about how Donald Trump called Senator Mike Lee, thinking he called Tommy Tuberville instead, on January 6th.

Per one report at the time:

With a mob of election protesters laying siege to the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Mike Lee had just ended a prayer with some of his colleagues in the Senate chamber when his cellphone rang. Caller ID showed the call originated from the White House. Lee thought it might be national security adviser Robert O’Brien, with whom he’d been playing phone tag on an unrelated issue. It wasn’t O’Brien. It was President Donald Trump. “How’s it going, Tommy?” the president asked. Taken a little aback, Lee said this isn’t Tommy. “Well, who is this? Trump asked. “It’s Mike Lee,” the senator replied. “Oh, hi Mike. I called Tommy.” Lee told the Deseret News he realized Trump was trying to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Cicilline said on the Senate floor, “Senator Lee describes it, he just ended a prayer with his colleagues in the Senate chamber. And the phone rang, it was Donald Trump.”

He went through more of the reporting and said, “On that call, Donald Trump reportedly asked Senator Tuberville to make additional objections to the certification process. That’s why he called.”

But as the proceedings came to a close later, Lee raised an objection and said, “Statements were attributed to me moments ago by the House impeachment managers. Statements relating to the content of conversations between a phone call involving President Trump and Senator Tuberville were not made by me, they’re not accurate, and they’re contrary to fact.”

He demanded they be stricken from the record.

What unfolded was a slightly chaotic scene on the Senate floor where lawmakers were scrambling to address Lee’s objection. He insisted they be stricken “because they were false.”

Finally House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin said Cicilline “correctly and accurately quoted a newspaper account” but said they’re going to withdraw it. Lee again said the comments attributed to him were not correct.

You can watch above, via CNN.

