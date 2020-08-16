WATCH: Jared Kushner Goes Into Duck-and-Cover Mode Under Intense Grilling About Coronavirus From CBS’ Margaret Brennan

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, was under pressure on Sunday when asked where the White House went wrong in addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan hosted Kushner for an interview on Face The Nation, and she had him response to CDC Director Robert Redfield latest warning about the state of the pandemic. As Kushner defended the administration’s response to the coronavirus, Brennan pressed him to explain what is the White House coronavirus’ prime directive now.

“Is it to contain the spread of the virus, or is it to…really just isolate and protect vulnerable, high-risk individuals?”

Kushner defended the advice of Dr. Scott Atlas by arguing that the U.S. has become increasingly proficient in treating the virus, reducing the spread, and identifying who the virus endangers the most.

“We’re entering a much more strategic approach,” Kushner went on, which eventually prompted Brennan to ask him elaborate “What is the strategy?

Are you looking at containing? Because if you listen to Dr. Atlas, he has talked about protecting the vulnerable. but according to the CDC, 45 percent of adults, half of all Americans, have co-morbidities…A huge portion of the United States is vulnerable here. Do you think you have control of the virus?

Kushner completely ducked the question — responding by stating that the virus is still most dangerous for the elderly. He also bemoaned the fact that he was not being asked about the new peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

“I came on today to talk about the historic breakthrough that the president achieved for peace in the Middle East,” Kushner said. “This has been a strategy we’ve been working on for the past three and a half years.”

As of this writing, more than 170,000 people in the U.S. have died from Covid-19.

