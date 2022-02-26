Jen Psaki Shoots Down Rumor She’s Going to MSNBC or CNN with Crack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shot down rumors that she’s looking to land a show at CNN or MSNBC with a wisecrack toward Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Earlier this week, media reporter Dylan Byers of Puck reported on efforts by the two networks to recruit Ms. Psaki into an on-air role.

At Friday’s press briefing, persistent Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba — after several days of trying to squeeze a question in — shoehorned two in at the last minute.

Ateba asked about the wisdom of supporting Ukraine’s ambition to join NATO, and naturally followed up with the cable news question, which Psaki parried with a good-natured joke to Doocy:

MR. ATEBA: Thank you, Jen. You’ve said — you’ve said that the U.S. — we don’t go to war against Russia (inaudible) Russia is heavily armed. The U.S. is heavily armed. And I’m — I’m just wondering if you’re not being pragmatic here with Russia. Are we not being pragmatic to recognize that it may not be in the interest of the U.S. for Ukraine to be a member of NATO, which is the key request from Russia? MS. PSAKI: I’m not sure I’m understanding your question. Is it — are you asking me if — MR. ATEBA: Is it — is it in the interest of the U.S. for Ukraine to be a member of NATO? MS. PSAKI: It is up to every country to determine what alliances they want to join or not join. And that is not a pressure point we issue from the United States. And we — MR. ATEBA: Can you — can you — can you confirm — MS. PSAKI: — think it’s important for that to remain open. MR. ATEBA: Can you confirm that you are looking for a job at CNN or MSNBC? MS. PSAKI: I have more than enough on my plate here. So, you can’t get rid of quite yet. Sorry, Peter, for you on that. (Laughter.) And so, I will see you all on Monday. Thank you, everyone.

To be clear, Ms. Psaki did not say she hadn’t been asked, but just that the isn’t going anywhere.

Watch above via C-Span and NBC News.

