WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Audience Breaks Into Howls and Cheers When Elizabeth Vargas Mentions Trump Getting Fingerprinted, Mug Shot

NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas was a guest on The Tonight Show on Friday and got big applause more than once, including when she mentioned to host Jimmy Fallon that the historic indictment of Donald Trump will mean fingerprinting and mugshots.

The Emmy-winning journalist was on the show promoting her new series Elizabeth Vargas Reports, which premiers Monday on NewsNation. Fallon began the interview by noting that it’s a big time for news, considering the indictment of Trump on Thursday.

“I wanted to ask you a zillion things, but of course, everyone’s talking about this, the biggest news story now, Trump got indicted,” he said. “What do we know so far and what do we think is going to happen?”

“Well, we don’t know a lot because the indictment is still sealed,” said Vargas. “But we’ve heard that there are reports there are as many as 30 charges in the indictment.”

The fact it is reportedly a 34-count indictment has been slammed by Trump allies and others on the right, one of many criticisms arguing the prosecution is a political abuse of power.

“It will be unsealed on Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, 2:15,” Vargas continued, “when former President Trump will be arraigned, which is an historic first and has never before happened in the history of the United States of America.

“He will be taken downtown to be processed. He will be fingerprinted. They will take a mug shot,” she said. As she paused briefly over the words, the audience broke into laughter, cheers, and howls over the idea of a Trump mug shot.

“It is…” she started to say but waited for the applause.

Fallon then spoke a bit with Vargas about NewsNation and her new show.

Later in the interview they discussed a viral clip from the 1990s and how her interview with rock icon Mick Jagger almost didn’t take place.

Watch the clip above, via The Tonight Show on NBC.

